6.0 quake shakes Puerto Rico; no damage immediately reported 6.0 quake shakes Puerto Rico; no damage immediately reported Puerto Rico; no damage immediately reported"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430061656.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430061656");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430061656-430061496"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430061656-430061496" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing and scaring many from their Posted Sep 23 2019 09:36PM PDT

By DANICA COTO
Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Rico late Monday, rousing and scaring many from their sleep in the U.S. territory.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 49 miles (79 kilometers) off the island's northwest coast at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers). Three aftershocks, of magnitude 4.7 and 4.6, hit within less than an hour in the same region at the same depth.<br /> <br /> Kiara Hernandez, spokeswoman for the island's Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press that there were no immediate reports of damage and that there was no risk of tsunami. <br /> <br /> She said emergency management officials were already on alert for the approaching Tropical Depression Karen and communicated quickly with mayors and others across the island to check on any damage. <br /> <br /> The National Guard also had been activated for the storm, and schools and government offices remained closed as heavy rains were forecast for Puerto Rico on Tuesday, with warnings of possible flooding and landslides.<br /> <br /> Hernandez said crews would be inspecting buildings to ensure their safety.<br /> <br /> "We will know this information little by little," she said.<br /> <br /> The quake was felt across Puerto Rico and was the strongest to hit the island in recent years. While Puerto Rico experiences very small earthquakes on a daily basis that no one feels, seismologists have said it's rare for bigger ones to strike the island.<br /> <br /> Yahaida Zavala, a 46-year-old San Juan resident, was asleep when she felt her building sway Monday around 11:23 p.m.<br /> <br /> "I rushed into my son's room," she said. "He was sitting like he was paralyzed."<br /> <br /> They ran down the stairs of their building and stood outside with a small group of people awaiting aftershocks.<br /> <br /> The last strong quake to shake the island in recent years occurred in January 2014, when a magnitude-6.4 tremor struck after midnight just north of the island's north coast at a depth of 17 miles (28 kilometers). Authorities reported broken windows, a busted water line and cracked floors and walls, along with some power outages. More National & World News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump addresses reporters on Monday Sept. 23.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 09:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mother-to-be-tests-positive-for-meth-during-routine-tests-learns-new-home-is-to-blame" title="Mother-to-be tests positive for meth during routine tests, learns new home is to blame" data-articleId="430023961" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Mom_to_be_tests_positive_for_amphetamine_0_7672097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Mom_to_be_tests_positive_for_amphetamine_0_7672097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Mom_to_be_tests_positive_for_amphetamine_0_7672097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Mom_to_be_tests_positive_for_amphetamine_0_7672097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Mom_to_be_tests_positive_for_amphetamine_0_7672097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother-to-be in Missouri tested positive for amphetamines despite never having used nor been around the drug. She quickly learned that the home she and her husband bought was the problem as it used to be a meth house." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother-to-be tests positive for meth during routine tests, learns new home is to blame</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 02:03PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:07PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Missouri couple who are expecting a baby girl now face financial difficulties after the mother learned through a routine blood test that she has amphetamines in her system and it’s because of their new home.</p><p>Tyler and Elisha Hessel dreamed of having a home and raising a family. The couple had been trying to have children for three years, according to KARE 11 .</p><p>They bought their home in 2018 and learned they were expecting in April 2019.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/us-soldier-arrested-on-charge-of-sharing-bomb-instructions" title="US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions" data-articleId="430008073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/U_S__soldier_arrested_on_charges_of_shar_0_7672279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/U_S__soldier_arrested_on_charges_of_shar_0_7672279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/U_S__soldier_arrested_on_charges_of_shar_0_7672279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/U_S__soldier_arrested_on_charges_of_shar_0_7672279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/U_S__soldier_arrested_on_charges_of_shar_0_7672279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old private first class infantry soldier from South Carolina stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested Saturday after federal authorities charged him with sharing bomb-making instructions online." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:33PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 01:50PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal authorities said Monday they charged a U.S. Army soldier with sharing bomb-making instructions online, and said he also discussed the possible bombing of a media organization and killing left-leaning activists.</p><p>Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old private first class infantry soldier from South Carolina stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested Saturday.</p><p>A criminal complaint alleges that Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning "antifa" activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. More National & World News Stories

Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

Mother-to-be tests positive for meth during routine tests, learns new home is to blame

By Gabrielle Moreira

A Missouri couple who are expecting a baby girl now face financial difficulties after the mother learned through a routine blood test that she has amphetamines in her system and it's because of their new home.

Tyler and Elisha Hessel dreamed of having a home and raising a family. The couple had been trying to have children for three years, according to KARE 11.

They bought their home in 2018 and learned they were expecting in April 2019.

US soldier arrested on charge of sharing bomb instructions

Federal authorities said Monday they charged a U.S. Army soldier with sharing bomb-making instructions online, and said he also discussed the possible bombing of a media organization and killing left-leaning activists.

Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old private first class infantry soldier from South Carolina stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested Saturday.

A criminal complaint alleges that Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning "antifa" activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. They accuse him of posting on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/grandmother-identified-as-san-jose-hit-and-run-victim" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Grandmother_identified_as_San_Jose_hit___0_7673011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Grandmother_identified_as_San_Jose_hit___0_7673011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Grandmother_identified_as_San_Jose_hit___0_7673011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Grandmother_identified_as_San_Jose_hit___0_7673011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Grandmother_identified_as_San_Jose_hit___0_7673011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Grandmother identified as San Jose hit-and-run victim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/60-quake-shakes-puerto-rico-no-damage-immediately-reported" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/quake%20PR_1569299733344.PNG_7672788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;6&#x2e;0-magnitude&#x20;earthquake&#x20;struck&#x20;near&#x20;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;late&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;rousing&#x20;and&#x20;scaring&#x20;many&#x20;from&#x20;their&#x20;sleep&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;territory&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6.0 quake shakes Puerto Rico; no damage immediately reported</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/women-suspected-of-stealing-elderly-woman-s-wallet-arrested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/walnut%20creek_1569295743480.PNG_7672850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/walnut%20creek_1569295743480.PNG_7672850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/walnut%20creek_1569295743480.PNG_7672850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/walnut%20creek_1569295743480.PNG_7672850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/walnut%20creek_1569295743480.PNG_7672850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Markkisha&#x20;Anthnisha&#x20;Mangum&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x20;years&#x2c;&#x20;Stockton&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;and&#x20;Martavia&#x20;Latrice&#x20;Blount&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x2c;&#x20;Stockton&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;suspicion&#x20;of&#x20;stealing&#x20;an&#x20;elderly&#x20;woman&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;wallet&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x20;making&#x20;fraudulent&#x20;purchases&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;credit&#x20;card&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women suspected of stealing elderly woman's wallet arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/congress-wants-answers-on-trump-s-dig-for-biden-dirt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/6mon%20TRUMP%20WHISTLEBLOWER%202_00.00.12.11_1569293935947.png_7672831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;addresses&#x20;reporters&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;23&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rush of House Democrats call for Trump impeachment probe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/homeless/judge-denies-request-to-halt-homeless-shelter-s-construction-along-san-francisco-embarcadero" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Judge_denies_request_to_halt_homeless_sh_0_7672681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Judge_denies_request_to_halt_homeless_sh_0_7672681_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Judge_denies_request_to_halt_homeless_sh_0_7672681_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Judge_denies_request_to_halt_homeless_sh_0_7672681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/23/Judge_denies_request_to_halt_homeless_sh_0_7672681_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge denies request to halt homeless shelter's construction along San Francisco Embarcadero</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 