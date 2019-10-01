< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story431072777" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431072777" data-article-version="1.0">Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Botham Jean</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:10PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:23PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431072777-430920010" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720_1569946395772.jpg_7682587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:10PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 02:23PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431072777" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS (AP)</strong> - A white Dallas police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her black neighbor in his apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.</p><p>Amber Guyger didn't appear to show much reaction, at least from the angle of a live camera stream, as the judge read the jury's sentence. It came a day after the jury convicted her of murder in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.</p><p>Guyger's sentence was met with boos and jeers by a crowd gathered outside the courtroom. "It's a slap in the face," one woman said.</p><p>As Jean's family walked out of the courtroom, the group that had been outside began a chant of, "No justice! No peace!" Two young black women hugged each other and cried.</p><p>Prosecutors had asked jurors to sentence Guyger to at least 28 years, which is how old Jean would have been if he was still alive.</p><p>The jury could have sentenced the former officer to up to life in prison or as little as two years.</p><p>The basic facts of the unusual shooting were not in dispute throughout the trial. Guyger, returning from a long shift that night, entered Jean's fourth-floor apartment and shot him. He had been eating a bowl of ice cream before she fired.</p><p>Guyger said she parked on the wrong floor and mistook Jean's apartment for her own, which was directly below his, and mistook him for a burglar. In the frantic 911 call played repeatedly during the trial, Guyger said "I thought it was my apartment" nearly 20 times. Her lawyers argued that the identical physical appearance of the apartment complex from floor to floor frequently led to tenants going to the wrong apartments.</p><p>But prosecutors questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place. They also asked why she didn't call for backup instead of walking into the apartment if she thought she was being burglarized and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages she had been exchanging with her police partner, who was also her lover.</p><p>The shooting drew widespread attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.</p><p>One of the Jean family lawyers hailed the verdict as "a victory for black people in America" after it was handed down Tuesday.</p><p>The jury was largely made up of women and people of color.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National & World News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Tiny__shed__costs__1_050_to_rent_in_San__0_7684548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Tiny__shed__costs__1_050_to_rent_in_San__0_7684548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Tiny__shed__costs__1_050_to_rent_in_San__0_7684548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Tiny__shed__costs__1_050_to_rent_in_San__0_7684548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A small studio, dubbed a shed by Reddit users, is listed for rent at $1,050 a month in San Diego." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 12:59PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 01:59PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A rental listing in San Diego received some backlash from locals who say the rental illustrates how bad the cost of living has become in the city.</p><p>On a rental site called Zumper, the listing shows a 200-square-foot “studio” that is located in the University Heights neighborhood.</p><p>Monthly rent is $1,050 but the potential renter must have an income 2.5 times more than that and a credit score of 650 or better. They must also have good rental references and no rental evictions on their record.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/suspected-drug-smugglers-clung-to-floating-bales-of-cocaine-for-hours-in-shark-infested-waters-cops" title="Suspected drug smugglers clung to floating bales of cocaine for hours in shark-infested waters: cops" data-articleId="431063771" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/02/drug-smugglers-2-Colombia-Navy_1570044392213_7684497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspected drug smugglers clung to floating bales of cocaine for hours in shark-infested waters: cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 12:27PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 12:47PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When their boat sank off the coast of Colombia on Sunday, three suspected drug smugglers survived out in the open waters by clinging to the only thing that was floating: their product.</p><p>The Colombian Navy said in a news release the trio was found adrift on high seas about 30 nautical miles off the town of Tumaco, floating on sacks of different sizes that were similar to those used by drug traffickers.</p><p>"The Coast Guard arrived and these three people were floating on a material that by its characteristics resembled drugs," Capt. Jorge Maldonado of Colombia's Task Force Against Drug Trafficking told Agence France-Presse .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles" title="Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'" data-articleId="431061357" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rescue_stages_adorable_maternity_photo_s_0_7684549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rescue_stages_adorable_maternity_photo_s_0_7684549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rescue_stages_adorable_maternity_photo_s_0_7684549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rescue_stages_adorable_maternity_photo_s_0_7684549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rescue_stages_adorable_maternity_photo_s_0_7684549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named “Mama Pickles” with a maternity and post-childbirth photo shoot. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 12:19PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 12:25PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named “Mama Pickles” with a maternity and post-childbirth photo shoot. </p><p>The Pits and Giggles Rescue based in Charlotte, North Carolina posted stunning photos of Pickles while she was pregnant. </p><p>“She was so excited she could hardly sit still,” Lauren Casteen Sykes, a volunteer with the rescue, told The Dodo . “She loves affection and treats and was happy to participate! <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo credit: JD Property Management and Realty, Inc.)" title="ugcapproved_tinyshedfull_100219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>200-square-foot ‘shed' renting for $1,050 a month in California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescue-stages-adorable-maternity-photo-shoot-for-formerly-abandoned-pit-bull-named-mama-pickles"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/02/70161999_2379882538774276_1184957901890912256_n%20thumb_1570043914819.jpg_7684537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named “Mama Pickles” with a maternity and post-childbirth photo shoot. </section> 