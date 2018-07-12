Barack Obama best president of our lifetime, 31 percent of Americans say in poll

- Barack Obama topped the list for best presidents of our life in a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

The poll asked Americans which president has done the best job in their lifetimes and 31 percent named Obama.

Obama was followed by Ronald Reagan at 21 percent, Bill Clinton at 13 percent President Donald Trump at 10 percent and John F. Kennedy at 7 percent.

Pew said the poll varied by generations. According to the poll, 62 percent of Millennials (ages 22 to 37) named Obama as the best president of their life while Clinton came in second at 47 percent.

The poll found that 45 percent of Gen X (ages 38 to 53) named Reagan as the best president of their lifetime while Obama came in second at 41 percent.

For the Baby Boomer generation (ages 54 to 72), 42 percent named Reagan as the best president of their lifetime while Obama came in second at 32 percent.

The poll found 38 percent of the Silent generation (ages 73 to 90) named Reagan as the best president of their lifetime while Kennedy came in second at 25 percent.

Trump rated highest among the Baby Boomer generation at 21 percent, which ranked fifth behind Reagan, Obama, Clinton and Kennedy.

You can find the full details of the poll here.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated 44 percent of Americans named Barack Obama as the best president of their lifetime, but that was the percentage of Americans that named him as the best or second best.