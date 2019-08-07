< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead in cell </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) —</strong> - A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape prison dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.</p><p>Rio de Janeiro prisons authorities said Tuesday that Clauvino da Silva apparently hanged himself with a sheet. An investigation has been opened.</p><p>Da Silva was caught over the weekend as he tried to head out of a jail in western Rio wearing a female silicon mask, a long dark-haired wig, tight jeans with a pink t-shirt.</p><p>Da Silva was part of the leadership of one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405608" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/usa-today-headquarters-evacuated-amid-reports-of-man-with-weapon" title="USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon" data-articleId="422629489" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Gannett%20offices_1565196896622.jpg_7578552_ver1.0_1280_720_1565198401890.jpg_7578604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
Lobby of Gannett Corp. headquarters in McLean, VA on Feb. 15 , 2011 (Getty: Jeffrey MacMillan )
" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA Today headquarters evacuated amid reports of man with weapon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:01AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:20AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>USA Today's headquarters in Virginia were evacuated Wednesday amid reports of a man with a weapon. </p><p>The news outlet reported that law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were surrounding the building. </p><p>Fairfax County police tweeted around 9:25 a.m. PST that officers were responding to reports of a man with a weapon, but provided no other details. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/woman-convicted-of-killing-alleged-sex-trafficker-released-from-prison-after-15-years" title="Woman convicted of killing alleged sex trafficker released from prison after 15 years" data-articleId="422617421" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/07/Brown%20released%20video_080719_1565184132085.JPG_7578206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/07/Brown%20released%20video_080719_1565184132085.JPG_7578206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/07/Brown%20released%20video_080719_1565184132085.JPG_7578206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/07/Brown%20released%20video_080719_1565184132085.JPG_7578206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/07/Brown%20released%20video_080719_1565184132085.JPG_7578206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman convicted of killing alleged sex trafficker released from prison after 15 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:39AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:32AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman who said she was a sex trafficking victim when she was sentenced to life behind bars at age 16 for killing a man will leave prison this week this after a grant of clemency. </p><p>Cyntoia Brown will regain her freedom 36 years early when she leaves the Tennessee Prison for Women on Wednesday. Now 31, she'll stay a parolee for a decade.</p><p>Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican, granted Brown clemency in January after lobbying efforts by criminal justice advocates and celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/gun-reform-urged-in-ohio-as-texas-democrats-shun-trump-visit" title="Mass Shootings: Calls for gun reform, two cities prepare for Trump's visit" data-articleId="422562969" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mass_Shootings__Grief_and_sorrow_turns_t_0_7577572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mass_Shootings__Grief_and_sorrow_turns_t_0_7577572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mass_Shootings__Grief_and_sorrow_turns_t_0_7577572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mass_Shootings__Grief_and_sorrow_turns_t_0_7577572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mass_Shootings__Grief_and_sorrow_turns_t_0_7577572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With emotions still raw, the president will likely face protests Wednesday in Dayton and El Paso following a series of mass shootings across America last weekend. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports for others, grief and sorrow is turning into anger and fr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mass Shootings: Calls for gun reform, two cities prepare for Trump's visit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 10:25PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:27PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The white crosses, prayer circles, and piles of flowers at memorials in El Paso and Dayton have brought the nation face-to-face once again with the photos of innocent victims killed in the latest two mass shootings.</p><p>Among the victims, are a mother and father who were gunned down at the Walmart in El Paso Saturday. They were killed while shielding their baby, now alive but without parents.</p><p>Another victim, spoke from a hospital about being shot in the foot, haunted by the sight of the gunman killing his 15-year-old nephew Javier Rodriguez, the youngest of the victims.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-s-only-known-wild-wolf-pack-spotted-with-new-pups"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/TZ1_CA%20WOLF%20PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png_7578253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="California’s only wild wolf pack, known as the Lassen Pack, had three pups in April. The animals usually roam in Lassen and Plumas counties. They were filmed on June 18, 2019 (Photo: California Department of Fish and Wildlife)" title="TZ1_CA WOLF PUPS_00.00.00.00_1565189749586.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-found-shot-to-death-in-livermore-by-walmart-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/9a%20LIVERMORE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png_7578585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="9a LIVERMORE HOMICIDE_00.00.15.17_1565197539544.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Livermore homicide near Walmart and Kohl's not a random attack: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/for-the-1st-time-in-100-years-there-is-no-incumbent-da-running-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_7577673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="No_incumbent_in_San_Francisco_district_a_0_20190807054200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>For the 1st time in 100 years, there is no incumbent DA running in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sf-mayor-unveils-new-muni-platform-near-chase-center-the-most-transit-friendly-arena-in-the-nba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/07/New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_7577889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="New_Muni_stop_outside_Chase_Center_in_Sa_0_20190807124310"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF mayor unveils new Muni platform near Chase Center, the most 'transit-friendly' arena in the NBA</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 