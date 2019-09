- Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad won an Emmy award for outstanding commercial on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Kaepernick was at the center of the "Dream Crazy" commercial which featured other star athletes such as LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Shaquem Griffin, illustrating how athletes have pushed boundaries to be the best at what they do, Deadline reports.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," Kaepernick said in the ad, referencing his decision to take a knee during the national anthem at NFL games in 2016. He said the move was in protest against racism and police brutality, namely against African Americans.

Kaepernick made his season debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and played for the team until 2016.

Many have accused the NFL of blackballing Kaepernick for his political activism, as he's been out of work since.