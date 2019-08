DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

- Former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is being investigated for allegedly threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend.

According to documents and audio recordings obtained by TMZ, Cousins, who's now with the Los Angeles Lakers, threatened to shoot the woman for not allowing their 7-year-old son to attend his wedding last Saturday.

The woman filed for a restraining order on Monday in Alabama to keep Cousins from contacting her or their child.

Both the NBA and Lakers issued statements indicating that they are investigating the allegations and developments in the case.

Statement from the Lakers to TMZ: