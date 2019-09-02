< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 02 2019 11:08AM <aside id='related-headlines426870192' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/french-zoo-visitors-carve-their-names-on-rhino-s-back">
<span>Zoo visitors carve their names on rhino's back</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-zoo-announces-hatching-of-blue-throated-piping-guan-chick">
<span>Blue-throated piping guan chick hatches</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/now-trending/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-after-attempting-to-hatch-stones-at-zoo">
<span>Gay penguins adopt after attempt to hatch stones</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/sacramento-zoo-temporarily-closed-after-giraffe-dies">
<span>Sacramento Zoo closed after giraffe dies</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/eldest-lion-at-oakland-zoo-dies-at-19-1">
<span>Eldest lion at Oakland Zoo dies at 19</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/rhinoceros-conceived-artificially-born-at-san-diego-zoo">
<span>Rhinoceros conceived artificially born at zoo</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/five-flamingo-chicks-take-first-their-steps-at-oregon-zoo-in-adorable-video">
<span>Five flamingo chicks hatch at Oregon Zoo</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_1688_Piping_guan_1565997759502_7598727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Blue-throated piping guan chick hatches</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/now-trending/gay-penguins-adopt-egg-after-attempting-to-hatch-stones-at-zoo"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY_penguin_081419_1565798797816_7592277_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Gay penguins adopt after attempt to hatch stones</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sacramento-zoo-temporarily-closed-after-giraffe-dies"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/2019-Giraffe-21-760x507_1565466851684_7585744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sacramento Zoo closed after giraffe dies</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/eldest-lion-at-oakland-zoo-dies-at-19-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/LLION_1565147767970.jfif_7577651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Eldest lion at Oakland Zoo dies at 19</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rhinoceros-conceived-artificially-born-at-san-diego-zoo"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/03/vlcsnap-2019-08-03-22h29m51s477_1564885999243_7571371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rhinoceros conceived artificially born at zoo</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/five-flamingo-chicks-take-first-their-steps-at-oregon-zoo-in-adorable-video"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Flamingo_chicks_learn_to_walk_0_7518072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Five flamingo chicks hatch at Oregon Zoo</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BERLIN (KTVU, AP)</strong> - A zoo in Berlin has double the reason to celebrate: Its resident giant panda, a 6-year-old named Meng Meng, gave birth to a set of twins over the weekend.</p><p>The miniature pink panda cubs came out squealing at 6:54 p.m. Saturday. </p><p>It appears Meng Meng's maternal instincts kicked in instantly. "She placed the tiny creature gently on her belly and began to warm it lovingly with her big paws, warm breath, and the soft fur of her cheeks," the zoo said.</p><p>On Facebook, the zoo expressed its excitement saying it had no words to describe its elation.</p><p>"Meng Meng is mom - and that's double! We are so happy, we are missing the words!" zoo officials said in a post. </p><p>The world got a view of some momma-baby bonding time, as the zoo released video of the animals playing in the panda enclosure.</p><p>News of the babies' arrival came only days after the zoo confirmed that Meng Meng was expecting. </p><p>The gestation period for a pregnant panda is 95-160 days, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Giant pandas typically give birth to a single cub. A litter of twins tends to be more frequent for pandas in captivity, when artificial insemination is used.</p><p>Meng Meng had mated with her 9-year-old partner, Jiao Qing back in April. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405608" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/hong-kong-protesters-block-roads-near-airport" title="Hong Kong protesters block roads near airport" data-articleId="426683340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hong_Kong_protests_interrupt_air_travel_0_7629978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hong_Kong_protests_interrupt_air_travel_0_7629978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hong_Kong_protests_interrupt_air_travel_0_7629978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hong_Kong_protests_interrupt_air_travel_0_7629978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/Hong_Kong_protests_interrupt_air_travel_0_7629978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hong Kong protests interrupt air travel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hong Kong protesters block roads near airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:50PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hong Kong has been the scene of tense anti-government protests for nearly three months.</p><p>Anti-government protesters used burning barricades to block roads near Hong Kong's airport and damaged a train station following a night of violent clashes with police.</p><p>The express train and some bus service to the airport on the outlying island of Chek Lap Kok were suspended Sunday. Some passengers walked to the airport, one of Asia's busiest, carrying their luggage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/-straight-pride-parade-draws-marchers-protesters" title="'Straight pride' parade draws marchers, protesters" data-articleId="426683829" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/straight_1567388854958_7629985_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/straight_1567388854958_7629985_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/straight_1567388854958_7629985_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/straight_1567388854958_7629985_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/01/straight_1567388854958_7629985_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Straight pride' parade draws marchers, protesters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:44PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BOSTON (AP) - A "straight pride" parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.</p><p>An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.</p><p>Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/as-trade-war-escalates-consumers-will-likely-see-higher-prices" title="As trade war escalates, consumers will likely see higher prices" data-articleId="426679198" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/As_trade_war_escalates__consumers_will_l_0_7629967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/As_trade_war_escalates__consumers_will_l_0_7629967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/As_trade_war_escalates__consumers_will_l_0_7629967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/As_trade_war_escalates__consumers_will_l_0_7629967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/01/As_trade_war_escalates__consumers_will_l_0_7629967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer items before the holiday shopping season." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>As trade war escalates, consumers will likely see higher prices</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 06:35PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer items before the holiday shopping season.</p><p>President Donald Trump said U.S.-China trade talks were still on for September. "We'll see what happens," he told reporters as he returned to the White House from the Camp David presidential retreat. "But we can't allow China to rip us off anymore as a country."</p><p>The 15% U.S. taxes apply to about $112 billion of Chinese imports. All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426870192" data-article-version="1.0">Double the celebration: Berlin zoo announces birth of twin panda cubs</h1>
By <a href="mailto:sharon.song@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/national-world-news/double-the-celebration-berlin-zoo-announces-birth-of-twin-panda-cubs">Sharon Song, KTVU</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:04AM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-426870192"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:08AM PDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 11:24AM PDT</span></p> href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a 