<article> <section id="story429701616" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429701616" data-article-version="1.0">Facebook suspends thousands of apps but user impact unclear</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> Sep 20 2019 04:46PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429701616" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>By BARBARA ORTUTAY and FRANK BAJAK</p> <p>AP Technology Writers<br /> Facebook said Friday that it has suspended "tens of thousands" of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.<br /> <br /> The announcement came the same day that unsealed legal documents in Massachusetts disclosed that Facebook had suspended 69,000 apps. In the vast majority of cases, however, the suspensions came not after any kind of serious investigation but because app developers had failed to respond to emailed information requests.<br /> <br /> Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users' data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections. <br /> <br /> It led to a massive backlash against Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg being called to testify before Congress. The company is still trying to repair its reputation.<br /> <br /> Facebook said Friday its app investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far. <br /> <br /> The company said it has banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some, including in May against a South Korean data analytics company called Rankwave. In April, it sued LionMobi , based in Hong Kong, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, which the company says made apps that infected users' phones with malware. <br /> <br /> Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission for a record $5 billion this summer over privacy violations that stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The company said the FTC agreement "will bring its own set of requirements for bringing oversight to app developers. It requires developers to annually certify compliance with our policies" and that developers who don't do this will be "held accountable." <br /> <br /> Also on Friday, a judge unsealed a subpoena by the Massachusetts attorney general demanding that the social network disclose the names of apps and developers that obtained data from its users without their consent. It also asked for all Facebook internal communications about those apps. <br /> <br /> The state began investigating Facebook when the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke. But the company refused to identify any of the apps or developers, and the subpoena would have remained confidential under Massachusetts law had Facebook not insisted on keeping it and related exhibits secret.<br /> <br /> Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's consumer protection division had sought data on apps from prior to 2014, when Facebook announced changes to the platform to restrict access to user data.<br /> <br /> Facebook tried to redact the subpoena in negotiations before Friday's ruling by state Judge Brian A. Davis. But Healey's office fought to limit the redacted sections. <br /> <br /> Facebook did disclose that it had identified more than 10,000 apps that "show characteristics associated with higher risks of data misuse" but did not identify any of them.<br /> <br /> The state attorney general noted that Facebook had allowed developers to integrate at least 9 million apps into the platform as of 2014 and had, for many years, allowed developers to access user data, including photos, work history, birthdates and "likes." More National & World News Stories data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/Trump_urged_Ukrainian_president_to_inves_0_7669307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:32PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:28PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. Democrats condemned what they saw as a clear effort to damage a political rival, now at the heart of an explosive whistleblower complaint against Trump.</p><p>It was the latest revelation in an escalating controversy that has created a showdown between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration, which has refused to turn over the formal complaint by a national security official or even describe its contents.</p><p>Trump defended himself Friday against the intelligence official's complaint, angrily declaring it came from a "partisan whistleblower," though he also said he didn't know who had made it. The complaint was based on a series of events, one of which was a July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a two people familiar with the matter. The people were not authorized to discuss the issue by name and were granted anonymity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/white-nationalism-is-now-recognized-as-a-major-terror-threat-by-the-department-of-homeland-security" title="White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security" data-articleId="429702087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHS_recognizes_white_nationalism_as_majo_0_7668998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHS_recognizes_white_nationalism_as_majo_0_7668998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHS_recognizes_white_nationalism_as_majo_0_7668998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHS_recognizes_white_nationalism_as_majo_0_7668998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHS_recognizes_white_nationalism_as_majo_0_7668998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Today, the United States faces an evolving threat environment, and a threat of terrorism and targeted violence within our borders that is more diverse than at any time since the 9/11 attacks,' said Kevin McAleenan, Acting DHS Secretary." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:24PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced the agency’s new counterterrorism strategy at an event at the Brookings institute Friday, and for the first time, DHS is focused on addressing the threat of white nationalism coming from within the borders of the United States.</p><p>“Today, the United States faces an evolving threat environment, and a threat of terrorism and targeted violence within our borders that is more diverse than at any time since the 9/11 attacks,” said McAleenan.</p><p>DHS was founded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the mission of safeguarding the country from both foreign and domestic threats.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-world-news/us-to-deploy-more-troops-to-saudi-arabia-uae" title="US to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran" data-articleId="429695875" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saudi_Arabia_oil_refinery_attack_0_7657898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saudi_Arabia_oil_refinery_attack_0_7657898_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saudi_Arabia_oil_refinery_attack_0_7657898_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saudi_Arabia_oil_refinery_attack_0_7657898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saudi_Arabia_oil_refinery_attack_0_7657898_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US to send troops to Saudi Arabia, hold off on striking Iran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 03:59PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS Associated Press</p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon on Friday announced it will deploy additional U.S. troops and missile defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as President Donald Trump has at least for now put off any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.</p><p>Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters this is a first step to beef up security and he would not rule out additional moves down the road. Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more details about the deployment will be determined in the coming days, but it would not involve thousands of U.S. troops.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/us-soldiers-to-help-clean-up-areas-in-oakland-prone-to-illegal-dumping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/US_soldiers_to_help_cleanup_Oakland_stre_0_7669272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="US_soldiers_to_help_cleanup_Oakland_stre_0_20190921010317"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US soldiers to help clean up areas in Oakland prone to illegal dumping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Trump is at the center of an explosive controversy after a whistleblower complaint from an intelligence official. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_20190920233510"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a <h3>Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-in-call-urged-ukraine-to-investigate-bidens-son" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/TrumpUkraineBidensSon__Banner__Getty_1569022781609_7669051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SEPTEMBER&#x20;20&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;center&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;explosive&#x20;controversy&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;whistleblower&#x20;complaint&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;intelligence&#x20;official&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump, in call, urged Ukraine to investigate Biden's son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/power-outages-possible-in-north-bay-early-next-week-due-to-increasing-fire-dangers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Power_outages_possible_in_the_North_Bay__0_7669049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Power outages possible in North Bay early next week due to increasing fire dangers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-world-news/facebook-suspends-thousands-of-apps-but-user-impact-unclear" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Facebook suspends thousands of apps but user impact unclear</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sjsu-student-recalls-moment-gunfire-erupts-shattering-library-window-above-head" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/person%20of%20interest_1569026936851.PNG_7669084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;released&#x20;surveillance&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;of&#x20;interest&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;San&#x20;Jose&#x20;State&#x20;University&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release images of person of interest in SJSU shooting incident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/white-nationalism-is-now-recognized-as-a-major-terror-threat-by-the-department-of-homeland-security" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/DHSWhiteNationalism__Banner__Getty_1569021655126_7669044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ku&#x20;Klux&#x20;Klan&#x20;&#x28;KKK&#x29;&#x20;members&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;rally&#x20;in&#x20;Madison&#x2c;&#x20;Indiana&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Homeland&#x20;Security&#x20;now&#x20;recognizes&#x20;white&#x20;nationalism&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;major&#x20;terror&#x20;threat&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Megan&#x20;Jelinger&#x20;&#x2f;Anadolu&#x20;Agency&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White nationalism is now recognized as a major terror threat by the Department of Homeland Security</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 