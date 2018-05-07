Mother accepts slain daughter's college diploma in an emotional ceremony

- The mother of a slain victim from last month's Waffle House shooting accepted her daughter's diploma during an emotional commencement ceremony at a Nashville college over the weekend.

21-year-old DeEbony Groves majored in social work at Belmont University. She was among four people killed during the restaurant shooting on April 22.

On Saturday, her mother Shirl Baker received a standing ovation as she walked across the stage to accept her daughter's diploma.

Baker was accompanied on stage by her son, Di'Angelo Groves, who was also there to receive his diploma from the university on Saturday.

He hugged his mother tightly and was overcome with emotion when university officials announced a social work scholarship in his sister's honor.

The life of DeEbony Groves was remembered and celebrated during the commencement ceremony.

Belmont President Robert Fisher spoke of how Groves was heard singing a hymn with a friend at the restaurant moments before she died.

"... while our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony's life together," Fisher said.

Suspected gunman Travis Reinking, 29, is facing multiple charges, including four counts of criminal homicide.

On Monday, Davidson County General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli granted a request from Reinking's public defender for his client to receive an outpatient mental health evaluation before proceeding with the case.

Lawyers are set to return to court in three weeks for a status hearing in the case.

