- Nike is rolling out a subscription service for children's sneakers called, "Nike Adventure Club."

Parents will have the option to order shoes in children's sizes on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis.

There a three subscription plans that range from $20 to $50 a month, which is deducted from the cost of the shoes.

The frequency of deliveries can be altered or paused at any time.

Some say the plan is a smart idea because kids can outgrow or ruin shoes quickly and the subscription service could help parents save time and money.