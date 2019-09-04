< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427381230" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427381230" data-article-version="1.0">Stockton gives residents $500 to spend a month as part of experiment</h1> </header> Posted Sep 04 2019 04:11PM PDT i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427381230");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427381230-427379348"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Close up of credit cards, VISA card. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Close up of credit cards, VISA card. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427381230-427379348" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/visa_1567638401024_7638809_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Close up of credit cards, VISA card. By Associated Press 
Posted Sep 04 2019 04:11PM PDT (AP)</strong> - Democratic <a href="https://interactives.ap.org/2020-candidates/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">presidential candidate Andrew Yang</a> wants to give cash to every American each month.</p> <p>Susie Garza has never heard of Yang. But since February, she’s been getting $500 a month from a nonprofit in Stockton, California, as part of an experiment that offers something unusual in presidential politics: a trial run of a campaign promise, highlighting the benefits and challenges in real time.</p> <p>Garza can spend the money however she wants. She uses $150 of it to pay for her cellphone and another $100 or so to pay off her dog’s veterinarian bills. She spends the rest on her two grandsons now that she can afford to buy them birthday presents online and let them get the big bag of chips at the 7-Eleven.</p> <p>“I’ve never been able to do that. I thought it was just the coolest thing,” said Garza, who is unemployed and previously was addicted to drugs, though she said she has been sober for 18 years following a stint in prison. “I like it because I feel more independent, like I’m in charge. I really have something that’s my own.”</p> <p>Garza is part of an experiment testing the impact of “universal basic income,” an old idea getting new life thanks to the 2020 presidential race, although Stockton’s project is an independent one and has no connection to any presidential race.</p> <p>Yang, a tech entrepreneur, has anchored his longshot bid with a proposal to give $1,000 in cash to every American, saying the payments will shield workers from the pain of certain job losses caused by automation. The idea has helped him win unexpected support and even muscle out some better-known candidates from the debate stages. His proposal isn’t too far off from one by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the top contenders for the Democratic nomination, who has a proposal to give up to $500 a month to working families.</p> <p>Stockton, once known as the foreclosure capital of the country and for one of the nation’s largest municipal bankruptcies, is a step ahead of both candidates. In February, the city launched the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, a pilot program spearheaded by a new mayor and financed in part by the nonprofit led by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes. The city chose 125 people who live in census tracts at or below the city’s median household income of $46,033. They get the money on a debit card on the 15th of each month.</p> <p>“I think poverty is immoral, I think it is antiquated and I think it shouldn’t exist,” said Michael Tubbs, the city’s 29-year-old Democratic mayor.</p> <p>Tubbs’ personal story includes a cousin who was killed, a father who is in prison and a mother who, as a teenager, raised him with the help of multiple jobs. He found his way to Stanford and public service, where he persuaded his beleaguered city to sign on to a provocative new idea: guaranteed cash.</p> <p>Stockton residents, who have elected Republican mayors for 16 out of the last 22 years, were skeptical, worried about encouraging people not to work. Tubbs said he calmed their fears by noting the money came from private donations, not taxpayer dollars.</p> <p>“I would tell people all that time that would be upset or would call angry, I would say, well, I’m just as angry as you are, but I’m angry about the problem. I’m not angry about possible solutions,” Tubbs said.</p> <p>A team of researchers is monitoring the participants. Their chief interest is not finances but happiness. They are using what they call a “mattering scale” to measure how much people feel like they matter to society.</p> <p>“Do people notice you are there? Those things are correlated to health and well-being,” said Stacia Martin-West, a researcher at the University of Tennessee who is working on the program along with Amy Castro-Baker at the University of Pennsylvania.</p> <p>The money has made Jovan Bravo happier. The 31-year-old Stockton native and construction worker is married and has three children, ages 13, 8 and 4. He said he didn’t see enough of his children when he worked six days a week to pay the bills.</p> <p>That changed when he started getting $500 a month. Now he only works one Saturday a month. He uses the other Saturdays to take his kids to the amusement park and ride bikes with them in the park.</p> <p>“It’s made a huge difference,” he said. “Just being able to spend more time with the wife and kids, it brings us closer together.”</p> <p>Stockton officials do not release the names of the program participants. They arrange interviews with journalists only for those who volunteer to discuss their experiences.</p> <p>The idea of a guaranteed income dates back to at least the 18th century and has crossed ideological and cultural lines.</p> <p>In the 1960s and 1970s, Republicans Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney oversaw four guaranteed-income experiments scattered across the country when Rumsfeld, later a defense secretary, was director of President Richard Nixon’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Cheney, the future vice president, was his deputy.</p> <p>The program had some hiccups, including a woman who spent all the money on alcohol and a man who went into debt buying expensive furniture for his government-subsidized apartment, according to a 1970 New York Times story. But the experiment concluded that the money did not stop people from working and led Nixon to propose expanding the program, which ultimately did not pass Congress.</p> <p>Since then, other studies have reached similar results. A 2018 study in Alaska, where residents have gotten a share of the state’s oil revenue every year since 1982, found the money has not shrunk the state’s labor force. The same was found in a 2010 UCLA study in North Carolina, where the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has shared casino revenue with its members since the mid-1990s.</p> <p>The latest momentum comes with the help of the technology industry, which is grappling with how to prepare for the job losses likely to come with automation and artificial intelligence.</p> <p>The tech connection has drawn criticism from left-leaning labor unions skeptical of the industry’s motives.</p> <p>“We think the future of work should be defined by working people, not tech billionaires,” said Steve Smith, spokesman for the California Labor Federation, a group of 1,200 unions and a reliable ally for some of the state’s most liberal policies. “If there are no jobs available, you are pretty much stuck with your $1,000 a month check while the CEO of the tech company that automated you out of a job is being paid a billion dollars a year.”</p> <p>Other critics note that the programs can chip away at the social safety net. Yang’s plan requires recipients to decline food stamps and some other government assistance.</p> <p>There’s also the question of how to pay for it.</p> <p>Stockton’s program, giving 125 people $500 per month for 18 months, will cost just over $1.1 million. Harris’ plan, which covers working families making up to $100,000 annually, would cost about $275 billion per year, according to the Tax Policy Center. To pay for it, she says she would repeal some of the 2017 GOP tax cuts and impose new taxes on corporations.</p> <p>Yang’s plan, which covers every adult in the United States, would cost $2.8 trillion per year. He would impose a new tax on businesses’ goods and services while shrinking some other government assistance programs. Representatives for Yang and Harris did not respond to interview requests.</p> <p>The Stockton experiment runs through July 2020. Researchers expect to release their first round of data this fall, when the presidential campaigns are preparing for the Iowa caucuses and state primaries.</p> <p>Tubbs says he already sees success in making the city a focal point in the discussion about the future of capitalism and the U.S. economy. But once the experiment is over, he’s not sure what’s next. He says guaranteed income would need to be much bigger — at least statewide — to really have an impact.</p> <p>Garza does not know what’s next for her, either. She relies on her husband for most things, and he recently lost his job. More National & World News Stories data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/NTSB__Tesla_Autopilot_flaw__driver_inatt_0_7638218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck parked along a California freeway, a government investigation has found." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NTSB: Tesla Autopilot flaw, driver inattention caused Model S crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ASSOCIATED PRESS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:57PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A design flaw in Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system and driver inattention combined to cause a Model S electric car to slam into a firetruck parked along a California freeway, a government investigation has found.</p><p>The National Transportation Safety Board determined that the driver was overly reliant on the system and that Autopilot's design let him disengage from driving.</p><p>The agency released a brief report Wednesday that outlined the probable cause of the January 2018 crash in the high occupancy vehicle lane of Interstate 405 in Culver City near Los Angeles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/scam-alert-iphone-users-warned-not-to-answer-calls-from-apple-support-unless-they-requested-them" title="Scam alert: iPhone users warned not to answer calls from Apple support unless they requested them" data-articleId="427348721" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/Scammers_target_iPhone_users_by_pretendi_0_7638226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the latest phishing scam, iPhone users are targeted when scammers call their phones pretending to be an Apple Support team member." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Scam alert: iPhone users warned not to answer calls from Apple support unless they requested them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 01:44PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple iPhone users beware: Sophisticated phishing scams are pretending to be part of Apple’s support team to get iCloud information.</p><p>The calls are the typical phishing scam, similar to what you may get in your emails, where someone asks for your login information or other credentials to access your iCloud account, according to Forbes .</p><p>But these calls have been a little more successful because the scammers use sophisticated caller-ID spoofing technology to impersonate an Apple Support number , which includes displaying the trusted logo on your phone.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/please-forgive-me-former-conversion-therapy-leader-comes-out-as-gay-apologizes" title="‘Please forgive me': Former conversion therapy leader comes out as gay, apologizes" data-articleId="427365696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/___Please_forgive_me_____Former_conversi_0_7638175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/___Please_forgive_me_____Former_conversi_0_7638175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/___Please_forgive_me_____Former_conversi_0_7638175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/___Please_forgive_me_____Former_conversi_0_7638175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/___Please_forgive_me_____Former_conversi_0_7638175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="McKrae Game, a conversion therapy leader for two decades, came out as gay in June and is asking for forgiveness for the harm he said he caused." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Please forgive me': Former conversion therapy leader comes out as gay, apologizes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:34AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 02:56PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>McKrae Game, a conversion therapy leader for two decades, came out as gay in June and is asking for forgiveness for the harm he said he caused. </p><p>Game founded the faith-based conversion therapy program Hope for Wholeness, formerly known as Truth Ministry, in 1999. It is based in his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he still resides. More than two decades later, he is disavowing the organization he once led. In November 2017, he was fired by the group’s board of directors. </p><p>“There’s many good memories. But I certainly regret where I caused harm. I know that creating the organization that still lives was in a large way causing harm," Game wrote in a Facebook post last week. "Creating a catchy slogan that put out a very misleading idea of 'Freedom from homosexuality through Jesus Christ' was definitely harmful." 