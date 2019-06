- The union representing teachers in South Hayward and Union City has lowered their offer from a 7% pay hike over two years to a 6% pay hike over the same time.

Teachers also want a percentage of their pay for the days they were on strike.

They also want a chance for retiring teachers to get a full year of credit toward their retirement. The district is offering a 2% raise, starting January 1, 2020.

The teachers union released the following statement, Sunday:

"In an effort to get our students and teachers back into the classrooms, NHTA has provided a new public offer to NHUSD that falls within the framework of the neutral Fact-Finder’s report. For the current school year of 2018-2019, we propose a 3% on-going, on-salary schedule increase retroactive to January 1, 2019. For the 2019-20 school year, we propose a 3% ongoing, on-salary schedule increase beginning July 1, 2019. In addition, our proposal includes a half-a-percent per day of pay for striking teachers. This restoration proposal is cost neutral to the district and will help our teachers feed their children and pay their rents and mortgages. Our proposal also includes the opportunity for those teachers retiring in the 2018-19 school year to earn a full year of credit in the teacher retirement system. The district has yet to make an offer within the framework of the neutral fact finder’s report. We thank our members and community for their continued support.”

The district responded to the union's latest offer, saying the counter-offer would actually cost the district more money.

$18 million would be required under the terms of the counter-offer, compared to $17.6 million for the previous proposal.

The district called the union's offer regressive, and in violation of bargaining laws.