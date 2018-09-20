New toll for Treasure Island in 2021

- Visiting Treasure Island will soon cost you.

Starting in 2021, drivers traveling to and from Treasure Island will have to pay a toll.

The San Francisco Examiner broke down those numbers in a recent report.

On weekdays, the toll will be $3.50 – both directions during peak hours and $2s off peak.

On weekends – it will cost $1 during peak hours – and free the rest of the weekend.

The toll is part of a long-term plan.

Right now, less than 2,000 people live on Treasure Island.

The Treasure Island Development Project will create 8,000 homes and by 2035, the population on the island is expected to be around 25,000 people.

New businesses and restaurants will go up too and the toll is to discourage gridlock and driving during peak time.

A board of supervisors with the Treasure Island mobility management agency must approve the plan.

A vote should happen in late November.

