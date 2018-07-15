Newark road closed due to traffic accident

- Fire crews responded to a collision involving a train and vehicle in Newark Sunday morning, according to Alameda County fire.

Officials responded to the crash at Cedar Blvd and Isabel Ave. just before 9:00 a.m. The solo occupant driver of the vehicle was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical with life-threatening injuries. His age has not been reported.

No one aboard the train was injured, officials said.

Motorists are being advised to avoid Cedar Boulevard between Saint Isabel Avenue and Forbe Drive until further notice because of a traffic accident. Cedar Boulevard is closed at this location.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates