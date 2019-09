Santa Clara police are searching for a suspect who hit an elderly man over the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack.

On Sept. 14 at around 10:42 a.m. the 91-year-old victim was visiting his late wife's gravesite at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery at 420 N. Winchester Blvd, police said.

That's when the suspect came up from behind and struck the victim on the head with a large rock, police say.