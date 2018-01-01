No injuries reported in collision involving Muni street car
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) - No one was injured after a San Francisco Municipal Railway light-rail vehicle car and a truck collided in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood tonight.
The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. at Mission Bay Boulevard
North and Third Street, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.
The investigation into the collision in being handled by San Francisco police and Muni. Further information was not immediately available.