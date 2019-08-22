The crash caused a chunk of concrete to fall down in the area of 10th and Bryant streets, damaging a few cars, Diaz said.
The hit-and-run vehicle remains at large and a description of it was not immediately available.
Crews are at the scene to repair the guardrail, prompting the closure of the two lanes of northbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway toward Duboce Avenue, according to Diaz.
Motorists were diverted off the highway during the six-hour-shutdown. All lanes reopened around 4:35 p.m. Drivers should expect residual delays.
KTVU contributed to this report.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Northbound US-101 at 9TH St in San Francisco. Central Freeway Ramp All Lanes Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLJWsR — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 22, 2019
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:22PM PDT
San Jose Police launched a new program today to combat hate and harassment. It works in partnership with local businesses, giving victims a safe place to report crimes.
The businesses will display Safe Place decals indicating are participating.
Brian Murphy of Wells Fargo Bank says, "It's simple. It's an extension of what we would already do if somebody was in trouble. They would come into our branch, and we would let them stay there until help arrives."
Posted Aug 22 2019 12:54PM PDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 01:01PM PDT
San Jose police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Ivan Gonzalez was last seen on Wednesday around 1 p.m. walking away from his home in the 400 block of N. 21st Street.
Gonzalez was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors hat, red T-shirt, and basketball shorts with a Superman logo.
Posted Aug 22 2019 04:56PM PDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 05:16PM PDT
The westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were closed Thursday for a man suspended below the bridge, according to California Highway Patrol-San Francisco.
Officers closed the lanes west of Treasure Island to make contact with the subject.
The man was detained and is custody of the Coast Guard.