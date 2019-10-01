< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431197564" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump, ensnared in an impeachment inquiry over his request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, on Thursday called on China to do the same.</p><p>"China should start an investigation into the Bidens," Trump said in remarks to reporters outside the White House. Trump said he hadn't directly asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate Biden and his son Hunter but it's "certainly something we could start thinking about."</p><p>By publicly egging China on to investigate a Democratic political rival, Trump affirmed the approach he made in private to Ukraine's president that has led to the impeachment investigation by the House. Trump has defended his contact with Ukraine as "perfect" and now is giving broad airing to a similar appeal to China, a nation that has much at stake in its relationship with the United States in an ongoing trade war.</p><p>Trump's comments evoked his public call in 2016 for Russia to release Hillary Clinton's emails if they had obtained them by hacking _ which U.S. intelligence agencies later determined to be the case.</p><p>"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said during a July 2016 press conference. He later claimed in written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller that he made the appeal to Russia "in jest and sarcastically, as was apparent to any objective observer."</p><p>The boldness of his call on Thursday suggests the president is shelving that idea of humor and that he will continue to try to make the case that requests that another country investigate a potential opponent in the 2020 election are normal, even in the face of broad condemnation from Democrats and even some Republicans. In the case of both Ukraine and China, Trump has made his allegations against Biden without evidence of wrongdoing.</p><p>The president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani also have tried to raise suspicions about Hunter Biden's business dealings in China, leaning heavily on the writings of conservative author Peter Schweizer. On Monday, Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the allegation that Chinese government business gave Biden's son $1.5 billion "totally groundless."</p><p>Trump's requests for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens, as well as Giuliani's conduct, are at the center of an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint that sparked <a href="https://www.apnews.com/3555b736ad2744a5bea7091da8997e07">the House Democratic impeachment inquiry last week.</a></p><p>The president's reference to China came unprompted when he answered a question about the July 25 Ukraine call and moments after he was asked about trade negotiations with China.</p><p>"I have a lot of options on China, but if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous, tremendous power," Trump said.</p><p>He later alleged without evidence that China had a "sweetheart deal" on trade with the U.S. because of the Bidens.</p><p>"You know what they call that," Trump said. "They call that a payoff."</p><p>Biden campaign Chairman Cedric Richmond dismissed Trump's assertions as a reflection of the president's concerns about facing Biden in his re-election campaign. "This president is scared, and he's acting out," the Louisiana congressman said.</p><p>House intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, who is taking a leading role in the impeachment inquiry, said Trump's comments show "he feels he can do anything with impunity."</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Arizona, Vice President Mike Pence echoed Trump's call for an investigation of the Bidens.</p><p>"The American people have a right to know if the vice president of the United States or his family profited from his position as vice president during the last administration," he said.</p><p>Trump himself has faced multiple allegations that he and his children have enriched themselves through his presidential candidacy and time in office, including spending by the U.S. and foreign governments at his properties. Trump has contended that his political life has cost him money, though he is the first major presidential candidate in modern history to refuse to release tax returns that would provide more detail.</p><p>Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub responded to Trump's remarks, tweeting a reminder that it is a violation of campaign finance law for anyone to "solicit accept or receive" anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. The agency polices campaign finance laws. But after a recent resignation, its board does not have enough commissioners to legally meet and take enforcement action.</p><p>Trump's comments came as he publicly acknowledged that his message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials was to investigate Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender. He had ducked the question at a news conference on Wednesday.</p><p>"It's a very simple answer," Trump said of his call with Zelenskiy. "They should investigate the Bidens."</p><p>Trump has sought to implicate Biden and his son in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration's diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco. Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 03:38AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 02:39PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The wrong-way driver in a fatal collision on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning was impaired, according to California Highway Patrol. </p><p>The crash occurred at 12:24 a.m. just north of Paul Avenue. Several reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the Interstate 280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.</p><p>CHP says the impaired driver of a Volkswagen Cabrio, a 34-year-old woman from Burlingame, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" title="Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death" data-articleId="431123523" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New details emerged Wednesday on the death of a Santa Rita Jail inmate who died of asphyxiation, according to an autopsy, after a restraint called "the wrap" was placed on him. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:30PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:07AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Alameda County sheriff's office on Wednesday released body-cam videos showing how the use of a full-body restraint by deputies led to the death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.</p><p>Dujuan Armstrong, 23, died of asphyxiation in June 2018 after deputies strapped him into a device known as "the WRAP." Armstrong was serving weekends behind bars for burglary.</p><p>His family was initially told that he had died of a drug overdose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-of-santa-clara-county-workers-remain-on-strike-with-no-plans-for-negotiations" title="Thousands of Santa Clara County workers remain on strike with no plans for negotiations" data-articleId="431191767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the second straight day, some 12,000 Santa Clara remained off the job on Thursday as an impasse over pay and work conditions. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of Santa Clara County workers remain on strike with no plans for negotiations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jesse Gary, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:29PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 01:05PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the second straight day, some 12,000 Santa Clara remained off the job on Thursday as an impasse over pay and work conditions. </p><p>They rallied outside of Valley Medical Center, just one of 18 sites around the county where picketers set up shop. </p><p>They say they know how to heal the sick and care for the people, and they do it with their own hands. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/joe-biden-making-campaign-stops-around-the-bay-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Former_Vice_President_Joe_Biden_making_c_0_7686163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Former_Vice_President_Joe_Biden_making_c_0_20191003205304"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Joe Biden making campaign stops around the Bay Area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/not-just-ukraine-trump-now-calls-for-china-to-probe-bidens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_20191002055406"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-santa-clara-county-workers-remain-on-strike-with-no-plans-for-negotiations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_20191003195400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of Santa Clara County workers remain on strike with no plans for negotiations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/husband-wins-750k-judgement-against-man-who-his-ex-wife-allegedly-had-affair-with"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE: This file photo shows the Guilford Court House in Greensboro, North Carolina on Dec. 3, 2018. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="1073849026_1570130792643-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Husband wins $750K judgement against man who his ex-wife allegedly had affair with</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_administration_pushes_back_against_0_7683824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-santa-clara-county-workers-remain-on-strike-with-no-plans-for-negotiations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Santa_Clara_County_workers_on_strike_for_0_7686342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of Santa Clara County workers remain on strike with no plans for negotiations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/husband-wins-750k-judgement-against-man-who-his-ex-wife-allegedly-had-affair-with" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1073849026%20THUMB_1570130792643.jpg_7686249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;This&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;Guilford&#x20;Court&#x20;House&#x20;in&#x20;Greensboro&#x2c;&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;on&#x20;Dec&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Greim&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband wins $750K judgement against man who his ex-wife allegedly had affair with</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hospital-staff-made-wall-of-shame-with-medical-records-of-patients-with-disabilities-report-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;empty&#x20;hospital&#x20;bed&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Andrew&#x20;Lichtenstein&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hospital staff made 'wall of shame' with medical records of patients with disabilities, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/victim-in-fatal-san-jose-shooting-identified" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim in fatal San Jose shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 