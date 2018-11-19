Novato residents can return home at about 8 p.m. after gas line break

NOVATO (BCN) A 6-inch gas pipe was broken this afternoon in Novato, prompting mandatory evacuations in the area near the pipe, police and PG&E officials said.

As of 6:10 p.m., gas had been turned off to 15 homes near the 100 block of Somerset Drive where the break occurred.

PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said crews responded to the broken pipe at about 2 p.m.

Police said they evacuated residents from Somerset Drive, Somerset Place and Hampshire Way, but residents will be able to return home at around 8 p.m.

Police are providing updates on their social media sites. Fire personnel are staged at 1703 Grant Ave. to provide information for evacuated residents.