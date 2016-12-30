Random act of kindness at Union Square Ice Rink

Frank Somerville posted on his Facebook page about a random act of kindness at the Union Square Ice Rink earlier this week:

"Doug Deluca and his family went skating at the Union Square Ice Rink earlier this week.

They didn’t think there was any way that their son Nicco would be able to go out on the ice with them because he doesn’t walk or talk.

All of which makes what happened next that much better.

Here’s what Doug wrote me:

'As our other kids were skating we were approached by a woman named Janet. She informed us that they offer to take disabled children on the ice in their wheel chairs.

Our son Nicco is disabled and does not walk or talk. Janet said if we would like they could do this for him.

We accepted and Janet told us she would be back in few minutes to take him out. When she came back, she and a young man helped get Nicco to the edge of the ice. At this point we were greeted by another very friendly young man named Chris who helped get Nicco on the ice in his stroller. Chis took Nicco around and around.

You can see the joy in our sons face and in his laughter. It is not often we see this type of compassion towards our son, and it touched us very deeply.

On behalf of my family and friends we would like to send a big THANK YOU to all of these amazing and kind individuals.

If you could recognize them in some way we would be very grateful.

Thank you, and Be Well.

Doug De Luca & family.

#RealPeopleRealStoriesRealLife'"

