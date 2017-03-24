3 puppies left to die in Vallejo parking lot

- Vallejo resident Amanda Hoover has personally offered up a reward of $1,000 for any useful leads pertaining to the recent heinous act where three puppies were left in dire condition beside a dumpster.

A Good Samaritan initially noticed three pups inside a dog bed behind an apartment complex at the 300 block of Virginia Street in Vallejo. She reported the incident to animal control and temporarily took them in.

Upon arriving at the shelter, Hoover, a volunteer with Pits R Us, which is a small, foster-based rescue that relies solely on donations, showed up to meet the ailing three. And after the three day stray hold, Hoover took them home.

Hoover believes the three – two hounds and one Chihuahua – are from two different litters, possibly the product of “backyard breeding,” a term used to describe substandard, misguided efforts that disregard ethical, selective breeding.

Cause for concern was immediate as she noticed all three have demodex, a genus of tiny mites that live on or near hair follicles on mammals. While demodex is easily treatable, if left alone severe cases of demodectic mange can develop.

And because all indications suggest two separate litters, siblings and parents likely have demodex as well. Pits R Us is willing to take in any and all other dogs connected to the three. The process for treating demodex varies depending on age, health issues, immune function and severity of the infection. The process is just that, a process. Regardless of how tactical the approach is, treating the immune system disorder takes time.

For now, the three pups are in good hands. They’ve received treatment and medication complete with medicated baths and grain free puppy food.

If you’re looking to help with their care, necessary items go as follows (Western Ranch & Pet Supply carries majority of the items):

Puppy pads

HE laundry soap

Bleach

Microtek shampoo

Bully sticks

Pill pockets

Paper towels

Lysol wipes

Pits R Us is asking that you message their Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/PitsRUsAllBreedRescue/) if you’re interested in donating. Monetary donations can be made at www.pitsrus.org or mailed to PO Box 575 Elmira, CA 95625

It’s acts like this that remind Hoover why she rescues. Pits R Us does not operate on a pick up or stray dog removal.

They pull the majority of their dogs from local shelters. If you experience any case of animal mistreatment, please contact the nearest animal control office.