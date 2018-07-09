Build-A-Bear announces 'Pay Your Age Day'

For the first time ever, customers who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop will be able to pay their current age for any furry friend available in the store.

The company says on July 12, the customer's age determines how much they pay for any bear inside stores.

Build-A-Bear says to take advantage of this deal, customers need to be a "Bonus Club" member. Registration for this is free and can be completed online or in-store.

Adults who are wanting to take part in this deal don't need to worry, as customers will pay no more than $29 for a bear.

The rumors are true! 🎉 July 12 is the first-ever Pay Your Age Day at Build-A-Bear Workshop! For one day only, you can pay your age for ANY, we repeat, ANY furry friend at the Workshop*! Full Details US/CAN: https://t.co/NumcznV7vt UK: https://t.co/hHhpIi9F6s pic.twitter.com/UWXyMDm4x6 — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) July 9, 2018

