The move was seen as highly controversial, but caught on with other noted players who also abstained from standing. One-time fellow 49er Eric Reid and former NFL player with the Oakland Raiders Marshawn Lynch were among those who figuratively stood with not only Kaepernick, but the larger cause at hand.
Reid, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, filed a collusion suit against the NFL along with Kaepernick, which was settled earlier this year in February. The terms of that deal are confidential.
Just last week, Kaepernick tweeted a screen grab of a Washington Post Sports Twitter feed post that said Reid will continue to kneel during the anthem in the 2019-20 season to continue to raise awareness of racial inequality, police brutality and social injustice.
Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you Brother! ✊🏾@E_Reid35 pic.twitter.com/bezYzYz2UI — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 30, 2019
Kaepernick added, "Unwavering. Unrelenting. Unflinching. Unapologetic. Love you Brother!" He included the Black Power fist emoji, but the skin tone reflected a lighter shade closely matching that of the one-time star who once wore the number 7.
The group KapWatch is keeping track of the days Kaepernick has gone without work at his former employer.
Posted Aug 07 2019 10:54PM PDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:57AM PDT
A boycott effort of two well-known fitness clubs was launched on Wednesday, because the founder-chairman of SoulCycle and Equinox's parent company is hosting a fundraiser for President Trump's reelection campaign this Friday in New York.
The boycott launched in San Francisco's Castro District where protesters gathered outside the SoulCycle location on the corner of Market and Castro. Boycott organizers said they wanted to raise public awareness before this week's fundraiser on the East Coast.
Stephen Ross, a wealthy real-estate developer and owner of the Miami Dolphins, plans to hold the Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons.
Posted Aug 07 2019 09:36PM PDT
By Bay City News Service
Living expenses outpaced wages over the 12 months ending in June in the San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan area, federal officials announced Wednesday.
Wages grew by 3 percent while living expenses jumped 3.2 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Posted Aug 07 2019 04:19PM PDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:20PM PDT
CBD oils, edibles, and supplements may be all the rage, but experts warn: check the label, or it could cost you a job.
Experts at Any Lab Test Now say they’re seeing a growing number of pre-employment drug tests coming back red flagged for THC, the stuff in marijuana, even though the people being tested claim to only be taking store-bought CBD.
"It takes some explaining,” said Christy Marcantel, Owner of Any Lab Test Now in Winter Park, Florida. "CBD oil can come in two ways: one, CBD oil, but it also can be hemp based."