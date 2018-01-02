U.S. Coast Guard rescues elderly man from sinking car

- A dramatic rescue took place in Panama City, Florida on Saturday after a driver plunged into a marina.

The U.S. Coast Guard released video of crew members pulling an elderly man from his sinking car after it crashed through a guard rail.

Rescuers from Cutter Marlin are seen desperately trying to save the man by breaking a window and then pulling him out with little time to spare.

Onlookers witnessing the scary scare heard clapping once the 89-year-old man was freed.

The elderly driver reportedly suffered a medical issue that caused the accident, but he is expected to be okay.