NYC threatens fines up to $250K for using term 'illegal alien' By Sam Droman
Posted Oct 03 2019 10:26AM PDT
Updated Oct 03 2019 10:42AM PDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431174349");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431174349-431174387"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK CITY, USA SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: A view of Manhattan from Long Island. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NEW YORK CITY, USA SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: A view of Manhattan from Long Island. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431174349-431174387" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK CITY, USA SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: A view of Manhattan from Long Island. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NEW YORK CITY, USA SEPTEMBER 27, 2019: A view of Manhattan from Long Island. NEW YORK (Fox News) - New York City's Commission on Human Rights announced on Thursday that residents could face up to $250,000 in fines if they use terms such as "illegal alien with intent to demean, humiliate or harass a person." The city's announcement ticked off a list of offensive ways to address immigrants -- including threatening to call <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/us/immigration/enforcement" target="_blank">Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)</a>, or harassing someone for their "limited English proficiency."</p><p>"Threatening to call ICE when motivated by discrimination, derogatory use of the term 'illegal alien,' and discrimination based on limited English proficiency are unlawful discriminatory treatment under the NYC Human Rights Law," the announcement read.</p><p>It clarified that calling ICE with a "discriminatory motive" was a violation. It was not immediately clear what <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/travel/vacation-destinations/new-york-city" target="_blank">New York City</a> would consider a call to ICE lacking in "discriminatory motive."</p><p>"Fines of up to $250,000 can be assessed for each act of willful discrimination, and damages are available to complainants," the city said.</p><p>Whoops! We couldn't access this Tweet.</p><p>New Yorkers could also face fines if they use similar language towards a lawful resident or citizen whom they perceive to be in the country illegally.</p><p>"The NYC Commission on Human Rights ... defines discrimination on the basis of perceived or actual immigration status and national origin under the New York City Human Rights Law in public accommodation, employment, and housing," the announcement read.</p><p>The Commission on Human Rights has a history of censoring speech it deemed harmful. Composed of political appointees, the committee previously <a href="https://nypost.com/2016/05/19/city-issues-new-guidelines-on-transgender-pronouns/" target="_blank">enacted a ban</a> on employers and landlords using gender pronouns other than those preferred by employees and tenants. Violations of those regulations similarly <a href="https://gothamist.com/news/no-nyc-did-not-just-introduce-a-250000-fine-for-any-incorrect-use-of-gender-pronouns" target="_blank">carried a $250,000 fine</a> if the offenders engaged in "willful, wanton, or malicious conduct."</p><p>Thursday's announcement came as Democrats hammered the administration's immigration enforcement raids and cautioned against using the term "illegal alien." "No one is an 'alien,'" <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/person/ilhan-omar" target="_blank">Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn.</a>, tweeted in June after Trump used the term.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">No one is an "alien."<br> <br> This is family separation on a massive scale.<br> <br> Dehumanizing immigrants and tearing apart families will not make us any stronger. It will only destroy lives, traumatize children, and make our country less safe. <a href="https://t.co/a8q9YV3AGX">https://t.co/a8q9YV3AGX</a></p> — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) <a href="https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1141025907362189312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Associated Press has similarly admonished reporters for using "illegal" as a descriptor for immigrants. The wire service's 2013 style guide, instead, was <a href="https://blog.ap.org/announcements/illegal-immigrant-no-more" target="_blank">updated to read</a>: "Except in direct quotes essential to the story, use illegal only to refer to an action, not a person: illegal immigration, but not illegal immigrant. Acceptable variations include living in or entering a country illegally or without legal permission."</p><p>But as <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/person/ted-cruz" target="_blank">Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/tedcruz/status/1040254319474429952" target="_blank">pointed out,</a> "illegal alien" is the term used under federal law. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" title="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco" data-articleId="431133544" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco. Cristina Rendon reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 03:38AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:03AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.</p><p>The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m., north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said. </p><p>Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill" title="Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill" data-articleId="431117178" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of file boxes packed with private, confidential medical information were dumped at a Bay Area landfill, angering people whose names, addresses, medical history and prescription drug information was on display for anyone to see." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brooks Jarosz, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:02PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:03AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of file boxes packed with private, confidential medical information were dumped at a Bay Area landfill, angering people whose names, addresses, medical history and prescription drug information was on display for anyone to see.</p><p>One of those people is Jennifer Louis, a Modesto woman who, along with her family, were in a car crash and sued in 2016. The case was settled out of court, but three years later, a box filled with her personal medical information turned up at the Richmond dump site. </p><p>“I’m so pissed. This is just absurd,” Louis said. “My whole entire life is right here-found at the dump.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/body-cam-videos-released-in-alameda-county-inmate-s-death" title="Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death" data-articleId="431123523" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Autopsy_reveals_Santa_Rita_inmate_died_o_0_7685525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New details emerged Wednesday on the death of a Santa Rita Jail inmate who died of asphyxiation, according to an autopsy, after a restraint called "the wrap" was placed on him. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body-cam videos released in Alameda County inmate's death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:30PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:07AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Alameda County sheriff's office on Wednesday released body-cam videos showing how the use of a full-body restraint by deputies led to the death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.</p><p>Dujuan Armstrong, 23, died of asphyxiation in June 2018 after deputies strapped him into a device known as "the WRAP." Armstrong was serving weekends behind bars for burglary.</p><p>His family was initially told that he had died of a drug overdose.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hospital-staff-made-wall-of-shame-with-medical-records-of-patients-with-disabilities-report-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/Hospital%20Room%20-%20GETTY_1570127297129.jpg_7686077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="An empty hospital bed is shown in a file photo taken on October 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="821065464_1570127297129-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hospital staff made 'wall of shame' with medical records of patients with disabilities, report finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/victim-in-fatal-san-jose-shooting-identified"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="SJ SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Victim in fatal San Jose shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/indiana-woman-left-with-skin-cancer-hole-in-face-regrets-better-to-be-burnt-than-pale-attitude"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Natalie pictured before and after her scarring healed. (MDWFEATURES / NATALIE TROUT)" title="natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Indiana woman left with skin cancer 'hole' in face regrets 'better to be burnt than pale' attitude</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-rock-surprises-100-and-fabulous-fan-singing-happy-birthday-to-her-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised a fan who just turned 100 with a shout out video. (Photo Credit: Jamie Klingler)" title="The Rock Surprise Birthday_1570126532400.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘The Rock' surprises ‘100 and fabulous' fan, singing happy birthday to her in viral video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SJ%20SHOOT_1570017475206.PNG_7683865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Victim in fatal San Jose shooting identified</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/indiana-woman-left-with-skin-cancer-hole-in-face-regrets-better-to-be-burnt-than-pale-attitude" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/natalie-trout-FaceMelanoma__FoxNews_1570122406027_7685997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Natalie&#x20;pictured&#x20;before&#x20;and&#x20;after&#x20;her&#x20;scarring&#x20;healed&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;MDWFEATURES&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;NATALIE&#x20;TROUT&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana woman left with skin cancer 'hole' in face regrets 'better to be burnt than pale' attitude</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-rock-surprises-100-and-fabulous-fan-singing-happy-birthday-to-her-in-viral-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/The%20Rock%20Surprise%20Birthday_1570126532400.jpg_7686123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dwayne&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Rock&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Johnson&#x20;surprised&#x20;a&#x20;fan&#x20;who&#x20;just&#x20;turned&#x20;100&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;shout&#x20;out&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jamie&#x20;Klingler&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘The Rock' surprises ‘100 and fabulous' fan, singing happy birthday to her in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13th-jail-death-reported-in-san-diego-county-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13th jail death reported in San Diego County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nyc-threatens-fines-up-to-250k-for-using-term-illegal-alien-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/nyc%20view_1570124151641.PNG_7686065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 