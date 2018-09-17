Oakland celebrates massive 'Rolling Loud' hip hop festival

- Hip hop fans flooded onto the grounds of the Oakland Coliseum for “Rolling Loud” – what is being billed as the world’s largest hip hop festival.

It expected to attract 40,000 people over the weekend.

Co-founder Tariq Cherif said they were excited to bring the show back to the Bay Area. Last year it was at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. Headliners include Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, and E-40.

“Some of the pioneers of the hip hop business model came from the Bay Area," he said. "It’s a diverse community that we love.”

The lineup includes some local artists like Guapdad 4000.

Cherif grew up in West Oakland. “It feels crazy. I came from one of the harshest parts, he said. “And then being at the biggest hip hop festival and I'm performing. I feel humbled and motivated.

Ahead of the event, Oakland police and the San Leandro police worked with promoters to set up a hotline for noise complaints. KTVU tested the hotline, which wasn't working for several hours, until authorities were able to fix it.

Cherif says they have taken measures to be good neighbors. ”We strategically placed our stages to be pointed at the arenas so they absorb the sound. And we're also bringing a lot of value to the city.”

