Oakland fire captain arrested on child porn charges

An Oakland fire captain was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of child pornography possession after searches of his Lafayette home and fire house found illegal materials on his computers, according to the Contra County Sheriff and jail records.

Capt. Richard Chew, 58, of Lafayette is being held in Contra Costa jail in Martinez on $200,000 bail for the two felony counts.

Chew and others were lauded for their heroism in 2008 as part of a rescue effort at Hegenberger Road and Hamitlon Street.

Chew declined an interview from jail on Thursday.