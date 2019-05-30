< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story409941648" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409941648" data-article-version="1.0">Oakland man arrested for indecent exposure, attempted sexual battery in downtown Palo Alto</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-409941648" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Oakland man arrested for indecent exposure, attempted sexual battery in downtown Palo Alto&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-man-arrested-for-indecent-exposure-attempted-sexual-battery-in-downtown-palo-alto" data-title="Oakland man arrested for indecent exposure, attempted sexual battery in downtown Palo Alto" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-man-arrested-for-indecent-exposure-attempted-sexual-battery-in-downtown-palo-alto" addthis:title="Oakland man arrested for indecent exposure, attempted sexual battery in downtown Palo Alto"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/Reginald%20Barnett%20Booking%20Photo_1559259637341.jpg_7333055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/Reginald%20Barnett%20Booking%20Photo_1559259637341.jpg_7333055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/Reginald%20Barnett%20Booking%20Photo_1559259637341.jpg_7333055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/Reginald%20Barnett%20Booking%20Photo_1559259637341.jpg_7333055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Reginald Tyrone Barnett, 36, of Oakland arrested&nbsp;for exposing himself and masturbating in public in the downtown Palo Alto area. Photo: Palo Alto Police." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Reginald Tyrone Barnett, 36, of Oakland arrested for exposing himself and masturbating in public in the downtown Palo Alto area. (KTVU)</strong> - Palo Alto police announced Thursday they had arrested a man for exposing himself and masturbating in public in the downtown area.</p> <p>Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an indecent exposure that had just occurred at the intersection of University Ave and Bryant St.</p> <p>The man reporting the incident told officers he had observed a man standing at the intersection with his pants down around his ankles. The suspect was openly masturbating in a busy and populated public area.</p> <p>Officers from Palo Alto police contacted the suspect, Reginald Tyrone, 36, of Oakland, and took him into custody without incident.</p> <p>Barnett was arrested for indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.</p> <p>Barnett is currently on active court probation out of Alameda County for vandalism. </p> <p>Palo Alto police announced Thursday that Barnett had been arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Sunday, May 26 for attempted sexual battery, a misdemeanor.</p> <p>In that case which was located approximatley three blocks away from Wednesday's incident, a female victim in her 20s reported she was walking north on Waverley St near Lytton Ave when Barnett ran toward her and bent down telling her he wanted to kiss her buttocks.</p> <p>Barnett chased the victim and made a second attempt to kiss her, but she was able to get away unharmed.</p> <p>Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police's 24-hour dispatch center: (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to <a href="mailto:paloalto@tipnow.org">paloalto@tipnow.org</a>, or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984. </section> </article> 