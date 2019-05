- Palo Alto police announced Thursday they had arrested a man for exposing himself and masturbating in public in the downtown area.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an indecent exposure that had just occurred at the intersection of University Ave and Bryant St.

The man reporting the incident told officers he had observed a man standing at the intersection with his pants down around his ankles. The suspect was openly masturbating in a busy and populated public area.

Officers from Palo Alto police contacted the suspect, Reginald Tyrone, 36, of Oakland, and took him into custody without incident.

Barnett was arrested for indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Barnett is currently on active court probation out of Alameda County for vandalism.

Palo Alto police announced Thursday that Barnett had been arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Sunday, May 26 for attempted sexual battery, a misdemeanor.

In that case which was located approximatley three blocks away from Wednesday's incident, a female victim in her 20s reported she was walking north on Waverley St near Lytton Ave when Barnett ran toward her and bent down telling her he wanted to kiss her buttocks.

Barnett chased the victim and made a second attempt to kiss her, but she was able to get away unharmed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police's 24-hour dispatch center: (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org, or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Palo Alto police's mobile apps, iPhone users download here, Android users download here.