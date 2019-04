- Oakland police said Monday evening that their emergency and non-emergency phone numbers are working again after they reported the lines down Monday afternoon.

As of 6:52 p.m., the Oakland 10-digit emergency number at (510) 777-3211 and non-emergency number at (510) 777-3333 were working again, about five hours after they were reported to be down.

The 10-digit emergency number is meant to ensure cellphone calls in Oakland go directly to the Police Department since 911 calls from cellphones typically first go to the California Highway Patrol.