Oakland police release body-cam video in fatal 2015 shooting by officer

- Oakland police have released body-cam footage involving a fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who was found unconscious and armed with a gun near a freeway off-ramp in 2015.

Demouria Hogg was shot and killed on June 6, 2015, more than an hour after Oakland firefighters found him passed out behind the wheel of the BMW on Lake Park and Lakeshore avenues, at the end of an off-ramp from Interstate 580. He had a loaded black handgun with a 30-round extended magazine on the passenger seat, officials said. Firefighters called Oakland police.