Oakland police release body-cam video in fatal 2015 shooting by officer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Oakland police have released body-cam footage involving a fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who was found unconscious and armed with a gun near a freeway off-ramp in 2015.
Demouria Hogg was shot and killed on June 6, 2015, more than an hour after Oakland firefighters found him passed out behind the wheel of the BMW on Lake Park and Lakeshore avenues, at the end of an off-ramp from Interstate 580. He had a loaded black handgun with a 30-round extended magazine on the passenger seat, officials said. Firefighters called Oakland police.
The body-cam videos show officers taking up positions around the car, blocking off the area, using a loudspeaker and firing “less-lethal” projectiles at the tinted windows in a failed effort to wake Hogg. At one point, police said, an officer used a crowbar to break out a passenger-side window, and Hogg moved and made a sound as if he was wondering what was going on.
About 8:40 a.m., police used the crowbar to break a driver-side window, officials said. Hogg, who was awake, began moving his hands toward the gun on the seat, prompting Officer Nicole Rhodes to fire her gun twice, officials said.
A second officer assigned to cover the first officer fired his Taser, police said. Hogg died at Highland Hospital in Oakland.
Alameda County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Rhodes.
"She fired shots into the vehicle occupied by Mr. Hogg only after she saw him make a movement towards the direction of the gun, and only after warning him not to move," prosecutors wrote in a report.
Family members of Hogg sued Oakland in separate suits. They reached a settlement with the city for $1.2 million.
Civil-rights attorney John Burris represented some members of Hogg's family. He says the video should have been released much earlier. He said officers used poor tactics and that they needlessly forced a confrontation with Hogg.