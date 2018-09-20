Man suspected of walking around with rifle surrenders to Oakland police

- A man suspected of being armed with a rifle or possibly a handgun surrendered on Thursday to Oakland police after a couple of hours with no one being hurt.

Spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the report came in about 7:25 a.m. regarding a man who witnesses said was walking around with a rifle in the 1400 block of Seminary Avenue. Police tried to stop him but he took off running, Watson said.

Authorities did not see a rifle on him, but later heard he may have had a handgun.

About 10:30 a.m., the man surrendered and no one was hurt. At noon, authorities were still searching for the weapon.

Watson said the man was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.