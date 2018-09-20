Man suspected of walking around with rifle surrenders to Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man suspected of being armed with a rifle or possibly a handgun surrendered on Thursday to Oakland police after a couple of hours with no one being hurt.
Spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the report came in about 7:25 a.m. regarding a man who witnesses said was walking around with a rifle in the 1400 block of Seminary Avenue. Police tried to stop him but he took off running, Watson said.
Authorities did not see a rifle on him, but later heard he may have had a handgun.
About 10:30 a.m., the man surrendered and no one was hurt. At noon, authorities were still searching for the weapon.
Watson said the man was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
Man police were looking for is now on hood of a car in a used car lot on International & Seminary @oaklandpoliceca can be heard shouting, “Come down, we want to talk to you”. Man refusing, so far. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/0BDfL6geSV— Allie Rasmus KTVU (@arasmusKTVU) September 20, 2018