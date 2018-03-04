Oakland Unified School District secures $1.8M grant for newcomer, immigrant students

- The Oakland Unified School District has secured a $1.8 million grant to support refugee, asylee and newcomer students.

California will give OUSD $611,840 this school year - the second highest grant the state is awarding - according to OUSD. The total grant will be distributed evenly over the next two years.

OUSD will use the funds to hire bilingual counselors, connect students with career training, and streamline the processing of foreign transcripts and transfers.

Schools will arrange mentoring programs and work with community organizations to combat neighborhood safety issues for students.

The California Newcomer Education and Well-Being Project guides students to succeed academically and socially, according to OUSD.

"Newcomers can face daunting obstacles when they arrive in our district and this grant will allow us to tear down those barriers making the students' transition into life in Oakland significantly easier, allowing them to focus more of their attention on education," OUSD superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammel said in a statement.