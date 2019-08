- An off-duty San Francisco police officer in El Cerrito shot a man whom police say had some sort of weapon on Sunday night, and the man was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The officer was not injured and was being interviewed about what happened. Details about what led up to the shooting weren't immediately provided.

The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on Moeser Lane approximately a block or so from San Pablo Avenue, El Cerrito police Capt. Robert De La Campa said. Calls inititally came in about a shooting in two locations, one at a nearby guy and one in front of an apartment complex, which still had an active crime scene set up early Monday morning. A car was towed before sunrise but it wasn't immediately clear if it was connected.

De La Campa would not describe the weapon the man had, although he did acknowledge it wasn't a gun. It's also unclear if the off-duty officers lives in the area or why he was there at the time.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office crime lab is also working the scene.