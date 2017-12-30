Gunfire exchanged by suspect, police at Redwood City bank

- Redwood City Police shot at a man who was causing a scene at a bank.

Police say a customer called them when she saw the suspect pacing around the ATMs at Wells Fargo with a hand gun, around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

When police arrived, they set up a perimeter around the bank and would not let anyone in or out.

Redwood City police began negotiating with the man, but he raised his gun and fired at the officers. Officers then responded and returned fire.

Police say they made every effort to end the incident without the loss of life.

Police say the suspect is a hispanic man, around 30-year-old who has been in and out of jail for years. Police say they have known about him since he was 8-year-old.

The San Mateo County Police Department is investigating the incident.

There is no outstanding suspects or threat to the community.

Developing.

