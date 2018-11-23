Police: Suspect barricades himself inside SJ residence after officer-involved shooting

San Jose police are at a scene that went from a weapons call to an officer-involved shooting to a suspect barricading himself inside a residence, officials said.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a family member with a handgun in the 2800 block of Barrow Ct. The suspect shot at officers upon arrival and at least one officer returned fire, police said.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, then barricaded himself inside the residence and police do not know if he was injured during the gunfire.

Family members said no one is in the house with him.

No officers were injured.

The scene was still active as of 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.