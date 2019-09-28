It appears two people are inside the vehicle.
SkyFOX caught one of the suspects throwing items out of the car.
Posted Sep 28 2019 05:08PM PDT
Updated Sep 28 2019 06:31PM PDT
Crews in Sonoma County have brought a vegetation fire under control and are working to extinguish the blaze. The fire is no longer considered to be growing in size, according to the City of Sonoma.
A mandatory evacuation order was issued shortly before 5 p.m. due to a "spreading structure fire," according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. By 6:15 p.m., the order was lifted and residents were being allowed to return home.
Residents within 1 mile of the 3-way stop at Hwy 116 & Hwy 121 (aka Arnold Dr) were asked to leave immediately.
Posted Sep 28 2019 06:48PM PDT
Updated Sep 28 2019 06:49PM PDT
The Jelly Belly Factory creates mouthwatering candy on the inside, but this weekend it’s the outside of the factory that visitors are excited about.
8 to 10-thousand bean fanatics are expected throughout the weekend for the seventh annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza.
The road in front is taken up by 60 booths, from arts and crafts to food.
Posted Sep 28 2019 12:22PM PDT
Updated Sep 28 2019 04:16PM PDT
Survivors of the 2017 North Bay firestorm rallied Friday evening, calling out insurance companies who are cutting them off next month.
Tuesday, October 8 marks two years since the disaster, and also marks the day that Additional Living Expenses will run out for most policy holders.
For some, losing the stipend will make the difference between being able to rebuild or abandoning it.