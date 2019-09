- An officer with the San Francisco police department was injured in a collision while on-duty Wednesday afternoon.

The officer, who has not been identified, was on a department-issued Honda motorcycle at the time of the collision at 15th and Sanchez streets. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The second vehicle in the collision stayed on scene, and is cooperating with the police investigation, according to Ofc. Robert Rueca of the San Francisco police dept.

Police advise that streets have been temporarily closed, and to expect delays in the area.