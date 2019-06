- An Amtrak train was evacuated late Sunday morning after it struck a vehicle on the tracks near the Oakland Coliseum complex at 85th Avenue in an apparent suicide, an Oakland Fire Department battalion chief said.

The collision was reported at 11:10 a.m. at the 85th Avenue railroad crossing just south of the Coliseum.

Oakland fire Battalion Chief Heather Mozdean said it doesn't appear there were any malfunctioning warning lights or gates, nor that the SUV tried to beat the train across the tracks.

"The report we got from Amtrak was that the vehicle drove down the track and toward the train," said Mozdean, adding that no one else was in the SUV.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said, "There have been no reported injuries to the 61 passengers on board or the crew, but the train was evacuated."

The train, No. 728, was headed north from San Jose to Oakland and eventually to Sacramento.

The train was taken out of service and passengers were taken by bus to stops at Oakland Coliseum/Airport, Oakland Jack London Square, and Emeryville.

Remaining passengers were transferred to train 732. The next train, 729, was delayed about 90 minutes, Capitol Corridor said via its Twitter account.