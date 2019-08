- One man was killed and two other people injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate Freeway 680 in Fremont Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP received a report at 6:36 p.m. Saturday of a Tesla sedan rear-ending a Ford Ranger pickup truck on northbound I-880 between the Mowry Avenue and Stevenson Boulevard in Fremont, CHP Officer Manuel Leal said.

A passenger in the Ranger was then ejected from that vehicle, Leal said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were also injured, he said.

One man was taken to Stanford Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The other two people, Leal said, were taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley for treatment of their injuries.

Leal said it wasn't yet known Saturday night what cause the Tesla to run into the Ranger, or whether the occupants of either vehicle wear wearing seat belts.