Orlando International Airport to close Saturday at 5 p.m. due to Irma
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Orlando International Airport has posted a notice on its website that says OIA (airport code MCO) will cease commercial flights at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The airport is preparing for Hurricane Irma, which is expected to be a powerful hurricane sitting over Central Florida sometime Sunday into Monday. Tropical storm force winds will arrive sooner, according to forecasters.
The Orlando website says passengers should check with their airline about specific flights.