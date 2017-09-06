Pair of federal female inmates walk off from Dublin prison

- Two inmates in federal custody on methamphetamine charges in Dublin were discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp on Monday, officials from Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Anna Raylene and Irene Alina Michell, both 34, walked away from the minimum security camp about 7;15 p.m., said prison spokeswoman Sally Swarts. The US Marshals Service has been out looking for them; how they got out has not been revealed. The Satellite Prison Camp in Dublin, CA, is located 35 miles east of San Francisco, and houses approximately 200 minimum security female inmates.

Armstrong is a white woman, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was sentenced in the

Southern District of California to a 63-month sentence for Importation of methamphetamine, with a projected release date of May 26, 2021.

Michell is a Native American woman, with black hair and brown eyes,5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She was sentenced in Montana to a 132-month sentence for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine, with a projected release date of June 29, 2022.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (415) 436-7600.