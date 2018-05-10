Pair took off in Chevy after young man stabbed to death in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police are looking for suspects Johnny Luis Martinez, 20, and Gabriel Cardin Heredia, 25, both of Santa Rosa. Photo: police Santa Rosa police are looking for suspects Johnny Luis Martinez, 20, and Gabriel Cardin Heredia, 25, both of Santa Rosa. Photo: police

- Santa Rosa police are looking for two suspects who they say stabbed a young man to death.

Police said the pair are believed to have taken off in a white Chevrolet Equinox with California license plates 6YZM739.

In a news release, police identified the suspects as Johnny Luis Martinez, 20, and Gabriel Cardin Heredia, 25, both of Santa Rosa.

On Wednesday about 7:45 p.m. police responded to a report of a fight in the 1200 block of Slater Street. When police arrived, everyone was gone.

A short time later, Santa Rosa police were notified by Kaiser Hospital that a stabbing victim had just arrived. It was so serious, though, that the young man was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation revealed that the young man had become involved in a physical confrontation with two people. During that confrontation, he was stabbed and then driven to a hospital, while the suspects left the scene. Police say the young man know the pair who allegedly stabbed him.



A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigations team at (707) 543-3590.

