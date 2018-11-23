Partial roof collapse at Joan Fabric in Dublin

- Customers looking for a Black Friday deal at Joann Fabric in Dublin will have to make other plans to buy crafts.

The Alameda County Fire Department says no one was injured and the store was empty on Thursday at 5 a.m. when the roof partially collapsed and caused water damaged inside the store. Although there has been significant rain the past few days, firefighters aren't saying if this was a weather-related event.

The majority of the damage appears to be in the middle of the store.

The building was red tagged meaning it's uninhabitable, the electrical is out and generally just not safe for anyone to work in side let alone shop.

