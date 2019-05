- National cemeteries across the country will host Memorial Day ceremonies including Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.

Local scouts were here Saturday placing American flags at graves to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives at war.

Those flags will be on full display Monday at the cemetery’s annual Memorial Day event. A total of 145,000 service men and women and their families are buried here. Scouts made sure each of those graves were decorated with a flag.

In 1937, San Francisco residents voted not to build anymore cemeteries within the city proper so this national cemetery was built just outside the city limits in San Bruno. It was officially dedicated on Memorial Day in 1942 – so this day is significant for a lot of reasons.

A military band will start playing at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. The San Francisco National Cemetery will have its own event at 11 a.m. too.