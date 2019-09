- A person was killed in San Jose early Tuesday morning in what police are describing as a felony hit and run, marking the city's 33rd fatal collision this year.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said that a male driver in a white 2015 Dodge van spotted a vehicle in front of him stopping ahead of him with the brake lights on about 4 a.m. on Story Road at Felipe Avenue. It turns out, that vehicle had struck a pedestrian, which the driver of the van then struck too, police said.

However, the van driver stopped immediately and called police, Garcia said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. And there is no suspect vehicle description at this time.

While this is San Jose's 33rd fatal collision this year, the person marks the 34th victim and 13th vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal collision of this year.

On Saturday, two people were killed when the Jeep they were riding in lost control and slammed into a tree. Police said it appears as though the Jeep driver lost control during a street race on Snell Avenue north of Rosenbaum Avenue with the driver of a BMW.

On Sunday, a suspected drunk driver slammed into a row of parked cars in San Jose, though no one sustained any major injuries. The driver was arrested.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call 911 or contact Detective Troy Sirmons or the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.