Pedicab operator struck by hit-and-run driver in San Francisco has died, hospital says

Kevin Manning, the pedicab driver who died July 9, 2018, in San Francisco after being hit by a Honda, was "a grandfather, a patent-holding innovator and an essential part of our community," his friends said. Photo: GoFundMe

- A pedicab driver who was struck last month by a hit-and-run driver has died, according to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Spokesman Brent Andrew said Kevin Manning died at 7:30 p.m. on Monday as a result of his injuries. He was struck by a gold Honda on June 27.

Manning was transporting a family of four along The Embarcadero at the time he was struck. The family was released from the hospital but Manning sustained critical injuries to his skull, face and legs.

Manning was "a grandfather, a patent-holding innovator and an essential part of our community," his friend, Colin Sanders, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Since that collision, cyclists have publicly called out the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the Port of San Francisco for lagging on enacting protected bikeway plans. Those agencies missed key deadlines, according to public documents reviewed by the San Francisco Examiner.

Police have not found the driver who struck Manning.