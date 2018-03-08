Person struck by BART train at MacArthur Station, major delays

- A person has been struck by a BART train at the MacArthur station in Oakland, prompting transit officials to close the station.

The medical emergency was first reported around 3 p.m. on one of the station's four trackways. The other three remain open, but trains are passing through the station without stopping.

Passengers headed toward Pittsburg/Bay Point, Fremont, Richmond and San Francisco can expect major delays.

According to BART, trains are running through and not stopping. If MacArthur is your final destination please double back to MacArthur from either Rockridge or Ashby. Only San Francsico and Fremont trains will stop at MacArthur. AC Transit bus service is available: From Rockridge take the #51A; from 19th take the #57 or #33; from Ashby take