PG&E stops flow of gas in Redwood City residential leak

- A construction crew damaged a natural gas main this morning, resulting in a gas leak in Redwood City, according to PG&E.

PG&E was notified of the leak in the 600 block of Canyon Road at 10:30 a.m., and they stopped the flow of gas 23 minutes later at 10:53 a.m., according to utility spokeswoman Andrea Menniti.

Firefighters blocked access to Canyon at Oak Knoll Drive as well as Harding Avenue.

No injuries were reported.