- PG&E said approximately 44,000 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties should anticipate a power shutdown on Monday as an early fall heat wave bears down on the region.

The company's anticipated Public Safety Power Shutoff will affect approximately 33,500 PG&E customers in Sonoma County and 10,500 in Napa County, officials said.

PG&E officials said the anticipated peak fire risk for Monday will start around 8 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Power could remain off several days.

A final decision on whether a shutdown will occur will be announced late Monday morning, officials said. The shutdown, if it happens, will start either in the late afternoon or evening hours Monday.

The advisory from PG&E comes after the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a red flag fire weather danger warning from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Wednesday as it anticipates a rapid increase in temperatures from Monday into Tuesday.

The warning, issued late Sunday, applies to the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills, including the Diablo Range, for locations at 1,000 feet in elevation and higher, said Roger Gass, a NWS meteorologist.

Winds are expected to reach 30-to-35 mph in those areas with gusts of up to 40 mph at the higher peaks and ridges. Widespread 90s are expected across interior parts of the region and the immediate Bay Area will see 80s to 90s, Gass said. The lower elevations are only expected to see light winds.

