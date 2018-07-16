PHOTO: Lost pug poses for mug shot after being found by Cape May police

- A lost dog in Cape May, New Jersey became an internet sensation before being reunited with his owners over the weekend.

The Cape May Police Department shared a comical mug shot photo of a pug they found after it apparently ran away from home Sunday.

The department says the dog was captured “sneaking through yards” on the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue.

A short time later, they shared a second photo of the dog behind bars, in a holding cell. The caption read, “Update - the pug’s owner has been located and he has been released on bail”

The mugshot photo, which the department labeled ‘#PugMug,’ has been shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook and has hundreds of comments.